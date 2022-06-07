Giants Get Promising News On Daniel Jones After "Mysterious" Injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Last season, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed a considerable amount of time due to a neck injury. Thankfully, the latest update on his health is very encouraging.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that Jones would be fully cleared to play if there was a game today.

Daboll believes Jones' "mysterious neck injury" is officially in the past.

The Giants have not picked up Jones' fifth-year option for the 2023 season, which means this is a make-or-break year for him.

During the 2021 season, Jones completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns.

The Giants' new regime has expressed confidence in Jones throughout this offseason.

"I've looked at him. I wasn't here in the past, so I don't exactly know what he was told to do, but I do know this: I know he's a great kid. He's been in this building the last two days. I've talked to him," Giants general manager Joe Schoen said, via NFL.com. "There's not anybody in this building that's said a bad word about his work ethic, passion, desire to win, and I think you've got to have those traits as a quarterback. The kid has physical ability. He's got arm strength, he's athletic, he can run. I'm really excited to work with Daniel."

With his neck injury officially in the rearview mirror, it'll be up to Jones to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback for the Giants.