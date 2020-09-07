Giants Have Reportedly Made A Decision On DeAndre Baker

DeAndre Baker’s brief New York Giants career seems officially ready to come to an end. The 2019 first-round pick is reportedly set to be released.

After struggling on the field as a rookie, Baker got himself into quite a bit of trouble off it back in May. He was arrested in his native Florida and charged with four accounts of armed robbery. If convicted, Baker could spend at least 10 years in prison.

The NFL put the former Georgia standout on the Commissioner’s Exempt List this summer, and he hasn’t been around the Giants at all. The team had been hinting at his eventual release as well.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first broke the news of Baker’s imminent dismissal.

#Giants are set to release CB Deandre Baker, officially moving on from their ex-first rounder this week, source said. Not a surprise, they’d hinted at it… and recently gave away his number. Baker was on the Commissioner’s Exempt list after charges with 4 counts of armed robbery — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2020

As Rapoport noted, New York handed out Baker’s No. 27 to cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who the team acquired via trade with the Denver Broncos last week.

You may recall that #27 was previously worn by DeAndre Baker. Another sign that the corner’s days with the Giants are numbered. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 7, 2020

All in all, the Giants surrendered multiple draft picks to move back up into the first round and take Baker in 2019.

It wound up being a costly investment and a major black mark on embattled GM Dave Gettleman’s resume.