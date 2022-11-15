Giants Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 08: Vernon Butler #92 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a sack in the first half on an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Looking to add some more beef to their defensive line, the New York Giants have signed a former first-round pick.

The Giants added Vernon Butler to their practice squad on Tuesday. The veteran defensive tackle last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020-21, where he worked with current Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Butler was a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2016 and he spent his first four years with the franchise. In 76 career games in Carolina and Buffalo, Butler has 106 tackles and eight sacks.

The Giants' starting defense is strong up front, with nose tackle Dexter Lawrence having an All-Pro caliber season and defensive tackle Leonard Williams providing his usual steady contributions.

However, New York's defensive tackle depth took a serious hit with Nick Williams' injury in Week 8. Veterans Justin Ellis and Henry Mondeaux are on the Giants' roster, but the team could use some more pieces in the interior, particularly when Lawrence has to sub out of games for rest.

If all goes well, Butler will presumably see action for New York sooner rather than later.