NFL Releases Statement On Giants’ Headset Issues

The New York Giants lost a Monday Night Football heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs last night, 20-17. After the game, head coach Joe Judge complained about headset issues, which he says have been persistent throughout the season.

“The headsets were going out,” Judge said after the game, via the New York Daily News. “We are having headset issues. This has happened in every game so far.

“We deal with the league and they keep telling us there are different software updates or whatever it is. But we had to call two timeouts because we were trying to send the deals in personnel-wise and you got half of the headsets not getting reception.”

Less than a day later, the NFL is shooting down the idea that the headset was defective in any way. “We are confident that nothing is attributable to the Bose headset,” the league said in a statement, adding that they were “not able to identify an issue in last night’s game.”

Statement from the NFL on the Giants’ alleged headset issues provided to @NYDNSports: https://t.co/s35hzfcMaf pic.twitter.com/2qcmYLa5mY — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 2, 2021

The reported issues left the Giants without a timeout during the team’s final drive of the first half. The team took over at the 26-yard line with 1:36 left in the half, and made it up to their own 45, but couldn’t make it any further, stalling out three penalties in the final 30 seconds.

Judge said he never had issues with the Bose technology last year.

“There were two times [Monday] where the headsets were an issue,” Judge said. “We will do hand signals or whatever we have to do. If we can’t rely on the equipment, we will figure something else out. At one point, we tried to go back to the old equipment, and they told us we were not allowed to do it for whatever reason. We didn’t have issues with it last year for the most part. Hopefully, we will figure that out.”

At 2-6, and with a crazy rash of injuries in recent weeks, Judge and the Giants can’t afford for more issues beyond their control. At the same time, the team clearly has far more issues beyond whatever headset issues have plagued them this season.

[New York Daily News]