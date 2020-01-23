Giants Reportedly Hiring Another Former Dallas Cowboys Coach

Last week, the New York Giants struck a deal with former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. Fast forward roughly a week later, and it appears another former coach from ‘America’s Team’ is heading over to the G-Men.

Joe Judge is putting together a strong coaching staff in his first year in New York. In addition to hiring Garrett, the Giants reportedly agreed to deals with Bret Bielema and Freddie Kitchens.

The Giants have now turned their attention over to their opening at offensive line coach.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants are expected to hire former Cowboys assistant coach Marc Colombo. He was the offensive line coach for Dallas during Garrett’s tenure as the head coach.

The #Giants are expected to hire former #Cowboys O-line coach Marc Colombo for the same role on Joe Judge’s staff, source said. His familiarity with OC Jason Garrett helped, as did his work in Dallas last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2020

Colombo’s familiarity with Garrett’s system helped him land the job in New York.

There’s hasn’t been much intrigue when the Cowboys and Giants face off lately, but these coaching moves should help the rivalry moving forward.

Dallas ultimately decided to move on from Garrett after missing the playoffs this past season. Jerry Jones went with former Super Bowl champion Mike McCarthy to fill in the coaching vacancy.

Garrett will have two chances to get revenge against the Cowboys next fall.