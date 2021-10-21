Giants Reportedly Dealing With Another Notable Injury

The injury bug will just not leave the New York Giants alone. Yet another of the team’s top playmakers is on the injury report after missing practice Thursday.

Star running back Saquon Barkley remains out for the Giants. Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, two of its top wide receivers, missed practice today and are not likely to play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Add tight end Evan Engram to the growing list of injured Giants starters. He was added to the injury report today with a calf issue, that forced him to miss practice.

Engram missed two games earlier in the season with a calf issue, but has been back in recent weeks, catching three passes for 24 yards against the L.A. Rams last weekend. He has 14 receptions for 127 yards on the year.

More bad injury news for the #Giants: TE Evan Engram (calf) did not practice, while WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) was limited. Yikes https://t.co/KsiyCQ2jX3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2021

Right now, when it comes to pass catchers, the list of completely healthy Giants is significantly shorter than the one of those who are banged up. After today’s practice:

WR Kadarius Toney – 23 receptions, 317 yards – missed practice (ankle)

WR Sterling Shepard – 28/299/1 TD – limited (hamstring)

WR Kenny Golladay – 17/282 – missed practice (knee)

RB Saquon Barkley – 14/130/1 – missed practice (ankle)

WR Darius Slayton – 7/127/1 – limited (hamstring)

TE Evan Engram – 14/127 – missed practice (calf)

WR John Ross – 4/90/1 – limited (hamstring)

You have to get all the way down to Kyle Rudolph, the team’s eighth leading receiver at 79 yards, before you hit a player that appears to be fully healthy and ready to go.

Yikes.

