3 Key Giants Players Expected To Miss Sunday’s Game

As we hit the middle of the season, some NFL teams are dealing with significant injury issues. The New York Giants are among them.

Daniel Jones returned from a concussion to play last Sunday, in an ugly 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. This weekend, the team faces a Carolina Panthers team with a solid defense, and Jones may be without three of his biggest offensive weapons.

Saquon Barkley, the team’s superstar running back, remains out. During today’s practice, Kadarius Toney, who began to break out for the G-Men a few weeks ago and is the team’s leading receiver, remains out, as does veteran wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

John Ross, who has flashed for the Giants as well, is playing through a hamstring injury but was at practice. The current situation puts a ton of onus on Sterling Shepard, who has missed a pair of games this year but is second on the team with 299 yards, and Darius Slayton.

No Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay or Saquon Barkley today again as expected. Again, none of them expected to play Sunday. John Ross is out here but is dealing with a hamstring. Judge won’t say if same one as early szn. Kaden Smith (knee) has a sleeve up his right leg #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 21, 2021

Toney is the only Giant in the team’s top seven in terms of receiving yards that has played in all six games this year. It speaks to the difficult situation that Jones has had as quarterback, especially with the offense’s bellcow in Barkley out as well.

This week, the team also placed Andrew Thomas, the team’s top offensive lineman, on injured reserve, knocking him out for at least three weeks.

It could be a real uphill climb for the New York Giants over the next few weeks with these injuries, as the team really needs to prove that it’s making some strides under Joe Judge and with Daniel Jones at quarterback. SI Sportsbook has New York as a three-point home underdog to the Panthers on Sunday, ahead of a brutal three-game stretch with a trip to Kansas City, a home game against the Raiders, and then after the bye week, a trip to Tampa Bay.