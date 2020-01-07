Giants Insider Clarifies The Jason Garrett Situation

The Giants’ head coaching vacancy has been filled as former Patriots WR and special teams coach Joe Judge is set to take over. Now, Judge’s top priority is to bring in a stellar coaching staff. He needs experienced, supportive assistants to help resurrect the Giants.

An earlier report suggested Judge had reached out to the Cowboys and Jason Garrett for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Seeing that Garrett is still technically under contract, Dallas would need to give clearance for an interview.

But it turns out that report is inaccurate as Judge and the Giants haven’t reached out to Garrett for an assistant role. SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano has the latest on the developing situation.

“The Giants have NOT requested permission to speak to Jason Garrett about their offensive coordinator job, per a source,” Vacchiano said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. “Their request was for their head coaching job, obviously before they decided to hire Joe Judge. Judge will get to pick his staff.”

A clarification from earlier: The Giants have NOT requested permission to speak to Jason Garrett about their offensive coordinator job, per a source. Their request was for their head coaching job, obviously before they decided to hire Joe Judge. Judge will get to pick his staff. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 7, 2020

So it looks like Garrett is still out of a job for now. But Judge would be wise to at least bring the former Cowboys coach in for an interview.

Garrett is known for his ability to develop quarterbacks. He could play a beneficial role in helping Giants QB Daniel Jones.

Judge needs the best coaches available if he hopes to turn around a struggling franchise.