Saquon Barkley was unable to suit up for the New York Giants last Sunday due to an ankle injury. While it’s possible that his status for Week 7 could change, the latest update on the Pro Bowl running back isn’t very encouraging.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan is reporting that Barkley was not seen at practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay wasn’t spotted on the practice field either.

Raanan added that he believes Barkley and Golladay are “doubtful” to play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Giants head coach Joe Judge, however, isn’t ready to rule anyone out yet.

If the Giants don’t have Barkley for this Sunday’s game, they’ll need to rely on Devontae Booker. He had 12 carries for 41 rushing yards last weekend.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR Kenny Golladay (knee) not at Wednesday’s practice. Conversations past few days indicate they’re extremely “doubtful” to play Sunday vs. Panthers, although Joe Judge said earlier he wasn’t going to rule anyone out at this point. #giants #Panthers — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 20, 2021

Prior to suffering an ankle injury in Week 5, Barkley was playing some of the best football of his career. That’s why he was very frustrated when he had to be carted off the field in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’ll be honest, it’s frustrating. It doesn’t make sense why it’s happening, but obviously when you get hurt you have those one or two days when it’s an ankle sprain,” Barkley said, via Giants Wire. “You have those days to reflect and feel bad for yourself and have that ‘why me?’ mentality, but you can’t keep that mindset. Having that mindset, you’re not going to get anywhere with it. You’ve just got to look on the brighter side. Everything happens for a reason.”

The Giants should have a final update on Barkley’s status for Week 7 by this Friday.