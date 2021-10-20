The Spun

Giants Insider Has Latest On RB Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley walking onto the field for the New York Giants in 2018.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants takes the field prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 12, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley was unable to suit up for the New York Giants last Sunday due to an ankle injury. While it’s possible that his status for Week 7 could change, the latest update on the Pro Bowl running back isn’t very encouraging.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan is reporting that Barkley was not seen at practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay wasn’t spotted on the practice field either.

Raanan added that he believes Barkley and Golladay are “doubtful” to play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Giants head coach Joe Judge, however, isn’t ready to rule anyone out yet.

If the Giants don’t have Barkley for this Sunday’s game, they’ll need to rely on Devontae Booker. He had 12 carries for 41 rushing yards last weekend.

Prior to suffering an ankle injury in Week 5, Barkley was playing some of the best football of his career. That’s why he was very frustrated when he had to be carted off the field in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’ll be honest, it’s frustrating. It doesn’t make sense why it’s happening, but obviously when you get hurt you have those one or two days when it’s an ankle sprain,” Barkley said, via Giants Wire. “You have those days to reflect and feel bad for yourself and have that ‘why me?’ mentality, but you can’t keep that mindset. Having that mindset, you’re not going to get anywhere with it. You’ve just got to look on the brighter side. Everything happens for a reason.”

The Giants should have a final update on Barkley’s status for Week 7 by this Friday.

