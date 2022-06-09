Giants Insider Suggests Veteran Wide Receiver Could Be Cut

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

There are always a handful of surprise cuts that take place over the course of training camp. With that said, Zack Rosenblatt recently named a potential candidate for the New York Giants.

Believe it or not, Rosenblatt can see the G-Men parting ways with wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Slayton, a former fifth-round pick out of Auburn, has been with the Giants since 2019. As a rookie, he had 48 catches for 740 yards and eight touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Slayton, he's coming off the worst year of his young career. In 2021, he hauled in 26 passes for 339 yards and two scores.

While there's no guarantee the Giants will actually cut Slayton, releasing him would save them over $2.5 million in cap space.

From NJ.com:

This was a possibility anyway considering the moves the Giants made this offseason, but Slayton rarely worked with the first-team offense during live drills and generally struggled to catch passes. The lack of reps with the starters is especially eye-opening with how many actual starters (Toney, Golladay, Shepard) were out. If the Giants cut or trade Slayton, they’ll save $2.54 million.

The Giants' depth chart at wide receiver currently features Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney.

Slayton will need to make sure he does enough in training camp to warrant keeping his spot on the roster.