3 Key Giants Players Making Good Progress On Injuries

Three of the New York Giants‘ top offensive weapons remained out of practice today, but head coach Joe Judge is still encouraged by their progress.

Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay did not participate in practice today, spending their time working on the side with trainers instead. None of the three played in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, and Barkley and Golladay missed the previous week’s game as well.

After practice today, Judge told reporters that he’s “pretty optimistic” about Barkley, Toney and Golladay and is hopeful they can get some practice reps tomorrow.

That doesn’t necessarily mean any of them will be able to play Monday night against the Chiefs, but it would be a good sign.

Judge said Saquon, Golladay and Toney are making "good progress" and he's "pretty optimistic" about them. He stopped short of commenting about their availability for Monday, but said he's optimistic about them getting reps in tomorrow's practice https://t.co/AGA2VHvesX — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 28, 2021

Barkley went down with a sprained ankle in the Giants’ Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, which was the same game Golladay exited with a hyperextended knee.

Toney, meanwhile, hurt his ankle in that game and left the Giants’ Week 6 loss to the Rams after the first drive after aggravating the injury.

How much, if any, practice time the trio gets tomorrow should go a long way in telling if any of them have a shot to play this Monday.

In the meantime, Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who did not play last Sunday either, did return to practice on Thursday.