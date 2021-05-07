Report: Giants Were ‘Livid’ About 1 Team’s 1st Round NFL Draft Pick

The New York Giants were clearly targeting wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, which took place last week. For a while, it looked like Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman winner, would fall in their laps, until two of their NFC East rivals—the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys—made a big first round swap.

Dallas traded out of the No. 10 spot, sending it to Philly, who nabbed Smith one pick ahead of where the Giants were set to select. The Cowboys would go on to take Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons at No. 12.

After the Eagles’ move, the Giants made a big deal of their own, trading back to No. 20, allowing the Chicago Bears to come up and take Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. New York would get a receiver, taking Florida’s explosive Kadarius Toney. He could wind up being a game-breaking Tyreek Hill type, but he isn’t quite the do-it-all, reliable playmaker that Smith is.

ESPN‘s Adam Rittenberg spoke to anonymous college coaches who weighed in on how the NFL Draft played out. Among the most interesting notes is that an SEC defensive coordinator said that the Giants “wanted DeVonta bad,” and “were pretty livid when Philly moved in front of them.”

New for ESPN+: I spoke to more than 30 college coaches, including head coaches in every Power 5 league, about #NFLDraft2021. The Tyreek Hill effect, Mac Jones and other first-round debates, overlooked Pac-12 prospects, best value picks and much more. https://t.co/GD0QYgB4HP — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 7, 2021

That reaction makes sense. The Giants went from thinking they had one of the most productive wide receivers in college football history, to having to face him twice in a season, after a trade between their two biggest rivals. That definitely stings.

Toney could be a nice consolation prize, and the Giants got back Chicago’s 2022 first and fourth-round picks. That first-rounder could wind up being very valuable.

Fans will be tracking how these two wide receivers work out for their respective NFC East clubs very closely.

[ESPN]