Giants Make Decision On Daniel Jones For Remainder Of 2021 Season

The New York Giants have been anxiously awaiting the return of quarterback Daniel Jones. The third-year starter has been battling a neck injury and hasn’t been cleared to take the field in three weeks.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the Giants will be waiting until 2022 to see Jones back on the field.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are shutting down Jones for the remainder of the 2021 season because of his lingering neck injury. The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft has been out the last three weeks with the injury, which he sustained in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones’ third-year in the NFL will come to an end after just 11 games, but there’s optimism that his long-term future will not be affected, according to Raanan.

The Giants are shutting down QB Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of his neck injury, per source. A premature end to his third professional season. There is optimism the injury is not expected to affect Jones’ long-term future. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 20, 2021

Shortly after Raanan’s report came out, the Giants confirmed the decision. New York placed Jones on injured reserve shortly after 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

“Over the course of the past few weeks, Daniel has been examined by Dr. Frank Cammisa of Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Robert Watkins of the Marina Spine Center at Marina Del Rey Hospital. Our medical team has continued to consult with Dr. Cammisa and Dr. Watkins regarding Daniel’s condition and symptoms, and at this point, Daniel has not been cleared for contact,” Giants Head Athletic Trainer Ronnie Barnes said in a statement. “We felt the prudent decision was to place Daniel on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With continued rest and treatment, we expect a full recovery.”

QB Daniel Jones has been placed on Reserve/Injured Statement from SVP, Medical Services/Head Athletic Trainer Ronnie Barnes: https://t.co/EYIazjjDCs pic.twitter.com/a1wlHivNuS — New York Giants (@Giants) December 20, 2021

When Jones was on the field in 2021, the Giants went 4-7 and struggled to put points on the board. The 24-year-old quarterback completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 298 yards and two scores on the ground.

With Jones bound for IR, the Giants will need one of their backups to grab the reins for the final three games of the year. New York can turn to veteran Mike Glennon or give an audition to 2020 fifth-round pick Jake Fromm.