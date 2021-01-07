The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Giants Make Decision On Veteran RB Devonta Freeman

A picture of two New York Giants helmets.NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have made a decision on whether or not veteran back Devonta Freeman will return for another year.

The Giants signed the veteran Freeman earlier this season right after star back Saquon Barkley suffered a season-ending injury.

Freeman played in five games for New York, running the ball 54 times for 172 yards and a touchdown. The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury and went to the injured reserve Nov. 13. He’s been there ever since.

Freeman’s days with the Giants have come to a close. New York released Freeman from the injured reserve Thursday evening.

In Devonta Freeman’s absence during the latter half of the season, Wayne Gallman emerged a viable option for the Giants offense.

Gallman ran the ball 147 times for 682 yards and six touchdowns this season. He had a big-time 16-carry, 135-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 13.

Superstar back Saquon Barkley should return from injury in time for the 2021 season. Gallman should provide a steady backup option for the Giants as they look to bounce back next season, that is if Gallman can strike a new deal with the Giants.

Gallman will become an unrestricted free agent this off-season. There’s no doubt New York would like to bring him back on a new deal. Doing so would pair the backup with Barkley (when he returns from injury).

As for Freeman, he’ll once again hit the free-agent market after being cut by the Giants.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.