Giants Make Official Decision On Daniel Jones For Sunday Night

Injuries have limited New York Giants QB Daniel Jones in practice all week. But will he play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football?

The answer is a resounding “No.” The New York Giants announced their inactives list for the game and Daniel Jones was on it, making him out for his second time in three games.

Jones was unable to finish the Giants’ Week 14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, giving way to Colt McCoy on the final drive. During the week that followed, Jones suffered hamstring and ankle injuries, hindering him in practice.

Giants head coach Joe Judge wouldn’t rule out the second-year quarterback during the week. But it looks like Jones just wasn’t good to go today.

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones officially inactive tonight vs. Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2020

Replacing Daniel Jones will be Colt McCoy, who led the Giants to a stunning upset over the Seattle Seahawks in his first start of the season. McCoy’s second start will come against the Cleveland Browns, the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

In three years with the Browns, McCoy went 6-15 with 4,388 passing yards and 21 touchdowns and 20 picks. He’s largely been a journeyman for the past few years but has never played against his former team.

Until tonight.

Can Colt McCoy lead the Giants to an upset win over the Browns? And will Daniel Jones be healthy enough to finish the season?