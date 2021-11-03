Giants Make Official Decision On Saquon Barkley

Just as New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley appeared to be on the mend from an injury that’s cost him the last few games, he suffered a significant setback.

On Wednesday it was announced that Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 and was at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. A short while ago, the Giants effectively confirmed that he will.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Giants have officially placed Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive back Xavier McKinney was placed on the list as well.

Under NFL rules, a player’s return from the list is subject to medical clearance. The player must be deemed as healthy in order to be removed from the list.

Given that Barkley has been battling an injury as well, it seems unlikely that he gets removed from the list before Sunday.

The #Giants officially placed RB Saquon Barkley and DB Xavier McKinney on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Saquon Barkley was limited to just two games in 2020 due to a torn ACL. But his 2021 season has been a challenge for more than just the injury issues.

Barkley has been limited to career lows in almost every category in the five games he’s played this year. And given that this is the second-to-last year of his contract, getting an extension is going to be a challenge moving forward.

The Giants have a bye in Week 10 after they face the Raiders this week. Perhaps Barkley will be off the reserve/COVID-19 list and ready to play in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

