The New York Giants will have Saquon Barkley in the backfield tonight against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley has missed most of this season with an ankle injury. The Giants have, unsurprisingly, struggled without him. They’ll be without him no longer.

The Giants announced just moments ago that Barkley is officially active for Monday night’s game. He’ll play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this evening.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially active for tonight. So is #Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2021

This confirms what was reported over the weekend.

On Sunday, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said on Twitter that Saquon Barkley was expected to make his return tonight.

“#Giants RB Saquon Barkley, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the #Bucs on MNF barring pre-game setback, per source. Barkley set for first action since Week 5.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Giants utilize Saquon Barkley this evening. Will they ease him back into action or set him free? If he’s 100 percent, it’s plausible he sees plenty of snaps.

The Giants, meanwhile, are fighting to stay alive in the NFC East. They’re 3-6 on the season and in last in the division. Dallas sits atop the standings at 7-3.