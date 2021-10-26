Over the weekend, the New York Giants put together a dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers.

The defense stepped up in a big way, holding Sam Darnold and company to just three points. Unfortunately, the 25-3 win over the Panthers came with a cost.

Safety and return man Jabrill Peppers suffered injuries to his ankle and his knee during the game. As a result of his injuries, the Giants reportedly placed the former Michigan star on Injured Reserve.

According to a report from Giants reporter Art Stapleton, Peppers would be eligible to return for a November 22 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Giants have placed Jabrill Peppers on IR, according to the league transactions. He must miss a minimum of three games, so he would be eligible to return after MNF in Tampa on Nov. 22. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 26, 2021

Peppers had a solid game for the Giants before he was forced out with an injury. He recorded a sack on quarterback Sam Darnold despite being chipped to the ground by running back Chuba Hubbard.

New York has been one of the most banged up teams in the league. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Steve Slayton have all missed time with injuries.

All of those injuries have played a part in New York’s 2-5 start to the season.

Up next for the Giants is a Monday night showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.