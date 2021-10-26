The Spun

Giants Make Roster Decision On Jabrill Peppers

Giants players celebrate on the field in Seattle.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: Dexter Lawrence #97, Jabrill Peppers #21 and Isaac Yiadom #27 of the New York Giants celebrate an interception by Darnay Holmes #30 (not pictured) against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in the game at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the New York Giants put together a dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers.

The defense stepped up in a big way, holding Sam Darnold and company to just three points. Unfortunately, the 25-3 win over the Panthers came with a cost.

Safety and return man Jabrill Peppers suffered injuries to his ankle and his knee during the game. As a result of his injuries, the Giants reportedly placed the former Michigan star on Injured Reserve.

According to a report from Giants reporter Art Stapleton, Peppers would be eligible to return for a November 22 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Peppers had a solid game for the Giants before he was forced out with an injury. He recorded a sack on quarterback Sam Darnold despite being chipped to the ground by running back Chuba Hubbard.

New York has been one of the most banged up teams in the league. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Steve Slayton have all missed time with injuries.

All of those injuries have played a part in New York’s 2-5 start to the season.

Up next for the Giants is a Monday night showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.