Giants Meeting With Free Agent Quarterback On Monday

A picture of the New York Giants helmet on the field.SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: The helmet of Antrel Rolle #26 of the New York Giants is seen prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are set to meet with a backup quarterback on Monday.

Per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, New York will have Davis Webb in for a physical. He was originally picked by the Giants in 2017 and has been with head coach Brian Daboll before.

Webb hasn’t played much during his NFL career. He appeared in one game for the Bills this season and had two rushes for -3 yards.

This move is mainly about getting more depth behind starter Daniel Jones. Jones is expected to remain the starter going into next season unless the Giants feel they can do better.

Daboll was hired as the new head coach of the Giants last week. He’s replacing Joe Judge, who was only with the team for two seasons and finished with a 10-23 record.

This is just the first of several moves that the Giants will likely make this offseason as they look to improve.

