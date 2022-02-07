Giants Meeting With Free Agent Quarterback On Monday

The New York Giants are set to meet with a backup quarterback on Monday.

Per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, New York will have Davis Webb in for a physical. He was originally picked by the Giants in 2017 and has been with head coach Brian Daboll before.

The #Giants have free-agent QB Davis Webb in for a physical today, sources say. The team’s third-round pick in 2017 could soon be back in East Rutherford with his former #Bills OC Brian Daboll. Webb is able to sign now because his practice-squad contract expired last month. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 7, 2022

Webb hasn’t played much during his NFL career. He appeared in one game for the Bills this season and had two rushes for -3 yards.

This move is mainly about getting more depth behind starter Daniel Jones. Jones is expected to remain the starter going into next season unless the Giants feel they can do better.

Daboll was hired as the new head coach of the Giants last week. He’s replacing Joe Judge, who was only with the team for two seasons and finished with a 10-23 record.

This is just the first of several moves that the Giants will likely make this offseason as they look to improve.