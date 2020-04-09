Giants’ Odell Beckham-Less Poll Is Getting Crushed

It’s no secret the New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. ended on bad terms. The Giants’ social media team took the acrimonious relationship to a whole new level on Thursday evening.

As has become popular in sports the past few weeks, the Giants posted a Twitter poll for fans to participate in. In the poll, fans were asked to pick one quarterback, one receiver and one running back out of five options at each position.

The five choices posted represent some the best players to ever play for the Giants at each of the three specific positions. But one obvious omission was quickly pointed out by fans.

The five poll options at receiver includes Amani Toomer, Victor Cruz, Hakeem Nicks, Sterling Shepard and Plaxico Burress. There’s a clear reason OBJ isn’t included among the options. Looks like the Giants haven’t gotten over how things ended with No. 13.

You can only pick 3. One from each category. GO! pic.twitter.com/FhI5kMCEW1 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 9, 2020

Love him or hate him, Beckham Jr. is one of the best receivers to ever suit up for the Giants. He didn’t just make spectacular catches while playing in New York, but also cemented his status in the organization’s record books.

The star receiver put up impressive numbers in just five years with the Giants, ranking second in team history in receiving yards (5,476) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (44).

The Giants’ pettiness over the OBJ situation continues to be a talking point among the New York fan-base.