The New York Giants are currently in first place in the NFC East, but that might not last very long if the offense is without Daniel Jones for an extended period of time.

Last weekend, Jones tweaked his hamstring against the Cincinnati Bengals. He tried to play through the injury in the second half, but he was unable to put any weight on his leg.

Even though Jones was listed as a non-participant during practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but the coaching staff said he did some work on the side. However, it doesn’t sound like he’ll play this weekend.

The G-Men have officially listed Jones as doubtful for their Week 13 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) is officially listed as doubtful for #NYGvsSEA. pic.twitter.com/96R66xwalH — New York Giants (@Giants) December 4, 2020

Defeating the Seahawks will be a tough challenge for the Giants, with or without Jones.

Seattle is starting to establish an identity on both sides of the football, and let’s not forget Russell Wilson has been exceptional at home this season.

In the likely event that Jones cannot suit up for New York this weekend, Colt McCoy would start at quarterback. Last week, the Texas product completed 6-of-10 pass attempts for 31 yards in relief duty.

One of the downsides to having McCoy as the starting quarterback is that he’s not nearly as athletic as Jones, who has 403 rushing yards this season.

Jones could return for next weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals if he doesn’t suffer any setbacks.