Giants OL Nate Solder Reportedly Makes Decision On 2021 Season

The New York Giants were without offensive tackle Nate Solder for the 2020 season due to his concerns regarding COVID-19. However, the two-time Super Bowl champion intends on returning to the gridiron this fall.

Solder told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan that he plans on coming back to the Giants for the 2021 season as long as “the situation is right.”

Discussions between the Giants and Solder haven’t taken place yet. Raanan expects that to happen once the NFL decides what the salary cap will be for the new league year.

The reason Solder opted out this past season was because he wanted to make sure he kept his family safe. His oldest son has battled cancer in the past and his wife just had a newborn child.

New York did select a pair of offensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft, Matt Peart and Andrew Thomas, making it tough to tell if Solder is a part of the team’s future plans.

Solder has two years remaining on his deal with the Giants with a cap hit of $16.5 million for the 2021 season.

The G-Men could save $10 million in cap space if Solder is designated as a post-June 1 cut. Of course, that’s if they decide to move on from the veteran offensive tackle.

Even if the Giants choose to part ways with Solder, he should be able to find a home elsewhere in the NFL.

[ESPN]