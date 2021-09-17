Giants Lineman Suffers Gruesome Injury On Thursday Night Football

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates left the field in the first quarter of tonight’s game after suffering a brutal leg injury.

Gates, who started at left guard tonight instead of his customary center position due to the Giants having to shuffle their offensive line, had his left leg rolled up on on the first play of New York’s second series of the game.

Almost immediately, it was clear that Gates was seriously injured. He was in clear pain and was quickly tended to by medical personnel.

Gates would eventually be carted off the field.

WARNING: the image below is pretty gross. You can see how badly damaged his left leg is.

Bad news for Giants Nick Gates as he got his left leg rolled up. #Giants pic.twitter.com/Fov2SaEbJS — Paul Taroli (@ptaroli2) September 17, 2021

It certainly appears Gates suffered a season-ending leg fracture. If so, it is a brutal turn of events for a former undrafted free agent who worked hard to become a dependable member of Big Blue.

Our best wishes are with Gates.