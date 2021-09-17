The Spun

Giants Lineman Suffers Gruesome Injury On Thursday Night Football

A picture of two New York Giants helmets.NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates left the field in the first quarter of tonight’s game after suffering a brutal leg injury.

Gates, who started at left guard tonight instead of his customary center position due to the Giants having to shuffle their offensive line, had his left leg rolled up on on the first play of New York’s second series of the game.

Almost immediately, it was clear that Gates was seriously injured. He was in clear pain and was quickly tended to by medical personnel.

Gates would eventually be carted off the field.

WARNING: the image below is pretty gross. You can see how badly damaged his left leg is.

It certainly appears Gates suffered a season-ending leg fracture. If so, it is a brutal turn of events for a former undrafted free agent who worked hard to become a dependable member of Big Blue.

Our best wishes are with Gates.

