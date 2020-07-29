Giants OT Nate Solder Announces Decision On 2020 Season

New York Giants starting left tackle Nate Solder has officially elected to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Solder revealed his decision in a statement he posted to Twitter this afternoon. The veteran offensive lineman has started all 32 games for the Giants over the last two seasons.

“My family and I have been praying, wrestling and listening to God about our current circumstances and whether it is best that I play football this season,” Solder said. “Our primary goal is to pursue God and listen to the Holy Spirit in everything we do. As hard as that can be and as daunting as what He asks us to do can seem, we have come to believe, trust and wait on the Lord. That is why we have chosen to pause for this season.”

Solder cited his young son’s well-documented ongoing battle with cancer, as well as his own bout with testicular cancer in 2014, as major reasons for the decision. Additionally, he and his wife welcomed a newborn baby boy this spring.

Nate Solder has opted out of the season Details: https://t.co/3PzADri9kF https://t.co/rxYD0lEenu — New York Giants (@Giants) July 29, 2020

Solder signed a four-year, $62 million free agent contract with the Giants in March 2018. He is the first member of Big Blue to opt out of the upcoming season

“We have great respect for Nate as a person and player,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said on Wednesday. “When he called today, I told him it is faith, family and football. He is doing what’s best for his family.”

With Solder officially sitting out, more pressure has been thrust onto the shoulders of New York’s first-round draft pick, Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. Thomas, who the Giants took with the No. 4 overall pick back in April, will likely begin his career protecting Daniel Jones’ blindside.

Veteran free agent signing Cam Fleming will likely slot in as the starting right tackle, with 2020 third-round pick Matthew Peart and jack-of-all trades reserve Nick Gates also factoring into the equation.