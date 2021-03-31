Giants Owner Was Asked About Dave Gettleman’s Job Security

The New York Giants haven’t been very successful since Dave Gettleman became the general manager, but team owner John Mara is hopeful that things will change starting this fall.

New York had a great offseason, re-signing star defensive lineman Leonard Williams and adding a few marquee players to their roster, like Kenny Golladay and Adoree’ Jackson.

On Wednesday, Mara spoke with the media about several topics, including Gettleman’s long-term security with the franchise.

Mara refused to speculate on Gettleman’s future with the G-Men in the event the 2021 season doesn’t go well, but he expressed a lot of faith in his team for this fall.

“I have more confidence going into this season than previous years,” Mara said. “Hopefully given the money we spent, given the draft we expect to have, we’ll have a better team on the field.”

John Mara declined to speculate on GM Dave Gettleman's future if this season does not go well. He said "I have more confidence going into this season than previous years. Hopefully given the money we spent, given the draft we expect to have, we’ll have a better team on the field" — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 31, 2021

Gettleman became the general manager of the Giants right before the 2018 offseason. He hasn’t done a terrible job when it comes to building the roster, but this team still hasn’t won more than six games in a single season since he arrived.

The Giants need a strong 2021 draft class in order to boost their chances of winning the NFC East this fall. With the No. 11 overall pick in the first round, Gettleman should be able to land a Day 1 impact player.

If this draft doesn’t end up working out for Gettleman, it could be the beginning of the end for his time in New York.