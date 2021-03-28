Giants Owner Has Telling Admission On Daniel Jones

The 2021 season is a pivotal one for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The former No. 6 overall pick has plenty to prove.

Jones is eligible for a contract extension next offseason, so the Giants must know by then if they have a true franchise QB. In his first two seasons, Jones has showed flashes of promise but also inconsistency and a penchant for turning the ball over. He’s also missed multiple games each year due to injury.

Despite this, the Giants have conveyed their belief in Jones as an organization. Head coach Joe Judge has talked him up on multiple occasions, and team co-owner John Mara believes the Duke product has what it takes to win a Super Bowl.

“Yes he does,” Mara told Ian O’Connor of the New York Post in a 1-on-1 interview. “I can say that without any hesitation.”

Additionally, Mara said that the entire staff believes in the third-year pro.

“Every single one of our coaches loves the kid, and believes he has the talent to win a championship,” Mara said. “He really wants to be great, you can see that. … I believe the sky’s the limit with him.”

In order to truly evaluate Jones, the Giants needed to surround him with a No. 1 receiver, which they believe they’ve done with the addition of Kenny Golladay.

Running back Saquon Barkley is expected to be back healthy off ACL surgery, and New York also signed a security blanket in tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Now it’s time for Jones to deliver on the team’s faith in him.