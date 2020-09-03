NFL Owner Reveals His Message To Players About National Anthem

The National Football League will probably have more players than ever kneeling for the national anthem in 2020.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016. He had a couple of players join him in the protest and there have been others who have followed since.

However, there was never a widespread kneeling across the league, at least not in the fashion that we’ll probably have this season. The kneeling has taken place in other sports this summer, with entire NBA teams kneeling for the anthem before games in the bubble. The same happened at the start of the Major League Baseball season.

It will be interesting to see how NFL coaches and owners respond to players kneeling. New York Giants owner John Mara shared his message to his players regarding the subject on Thursday.

Mara, 65, would prefer Giants players to stand for the national anthem, but he respects their right to kneel if they feel that’s necessary.

John Mara says he will tell his players what he told the 2017 team: that his preference is that they stand for the national anthem, but that if their conscience tells them they need to kneel in protest, he will support their right to do that. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 3, 2020

That’s probably the right answer from an NFL owner.

Owners are allowed to have their own opinion on the move, but they should not stand in the way of their players if they choose to kneel.

The Giants open the 2020 season on Monday night, Sept. 14