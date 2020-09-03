The Spun

NFL Owner Reveals His Message To Players About National Anthem

A view of the end zone during a New York Giants game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 04: A general view of a kick attempt by Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 4, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

The National Football League will probably have more players than ever kneeling for the national anthem in 2020.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016. He had a couple of players join him in the protest and there have been others who have followed since.

However, there was never a widespread kneeling across the league, at least not in the fashion that we’ll probably have this season. The kneeling has taken place in other sports this summer, with entire NBA teams kneeling for the anthem before games in the bubble. The same happened at the start of the Major League Baseball season.

It will be interesting to see how NFL coaches and owners respond to players kneeling. New York Giants owner John Mara shared his message to his players regarding the subject on Thursday.

Mara, 65, would prefer Giants players to stand for the national anthem, but he respects their right to kneel if they feel that’s necessary.

That’s probably the right answer from an NFL owner.

Owners are allowed to have their own opinion on the move, but they should not stand in the way of their players if they choose to kneel.

The Giants open the 2020 season on Monday night, Sept. 14


