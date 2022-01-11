Giants Owner Releases A Statement On Joe Judge

Black Monday in the NFL came and went with the New York Giants failing to make a decision on head coach Joe Judge.

Well, it turns out the organization just needed a little extra time to think things through. On Tuesday afternoon, the Giants announced the team has moved on from Judge after two seasons.

Giants owner John Mara issued a statement on Tuesday confirming the news.

From the Giants:

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” said team president John Mara. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.”

Judge finishes his tenure as the coach of the Giants with a 10-23 record. With he and general manager Dave Gettleman gone, there will be plenty of turnover for the Giants this offseason.

Who will the Giants hire next?