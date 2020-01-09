The Spun

Giants Owner Reveals Why He Passed On Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule celebrates after a game.WACO, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on October 12, 2019 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule was regarded as the New York Giants’ reported top candidate throughout their coaching search. However, before Big Blue could even get Rhule in the building for an interview, he had been hired by the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers and owner David Tepper gave Rhule a seven-year deal that could be worth more than $70 million with incentives. While Rhule is very well-regarded and has proven his worth at Temple and Baylor, that’s massive money for someone who has one year of experience as an NFL assistant.

According to reports, Rhule gave the Giants the opportunity to match the Panthers’ offer, but the team declined. New York wound up hiring New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge as its new head coach.

During Judge’s introductory presser today, Giants co-owner John Mara was asked about the franchise passing on Rhule. His answer made it clear that money was the principle reason.

Without question, Rhule’s contract is staggering. There was even a report from the Washington Post’s Robert Klemko that indicates some of Tepper’s ownership peers are not happy.

If Judge pans out, Mara will be looked at as having made a sound decision. But if he fails, and Rhule succeeds in Carolina, there will not only be questions about him not matching the deal, but also about not being more aggressive toward trying to land Rhule in the first place.


