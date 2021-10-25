Giants Owner Sends Clear Message About Joe Judge

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has been under a ton of pressure over how the team has performed lately. But after beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, Giants owner John Mara had a message for him.

In an interview with Ian O’Connor of the New York Post, Mara gave Judge his vote of approval. Mara made it clear that he has not lost faith in Judge because Judge has not lost the Giants locker room.

“Obviously we’ve struggled this year but he has not lost the locker room, and I’ve seen that happen over the years. I think the players still believe in him. We’ve just got to get our guys healthy again,” Mara said.

Judge’s Giants were in top form in Sunday’s 25-3 win over the Panthers. The defense gave up the fewest points since 2019, and allowed less than 200 yards of offense.

On Joe Judge, Giants co-owner John Mara told @nypostsports — "Obviously we've struggled this year but he has not lost the locker room, and I've seen that happen over the years. I think the players still believe in him. We've just got to get our guys healthy again." — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) October 24, 2021

Joe Judge has taken a lot of heat over the first two years of his head coaching career. He has just eight wins in 23 games at the helm and the Giants have looked downright atrocious at times.

Discipline has also been an issue at times, something Judge was hired specifically to address.

There’s still half a season to play though and it wouldn’t be terribly shocking if winning doesn’t become a habit. If yesterday’s win was the last one the team has this season, John Mara may be forced to revisit this stance.

Is Joe Judge’s job safe for the rest of the season?