Giants Player Stuck In London: Fans React

The New York Giants were reportedly forced to leave a man behind in London on their way back to the states.

Per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "Giants punter Jamie Gillan remains in London following the trip over the weekend as he works through some passport issues."

Garafolo added that, "'The Scottish Hammer' is expected to fly back to the U.S. on Thursday, though the team will work out punters just in case."

Fans reacted to the Gillan news on Tuesday.

"Paperwork, man," commented Tom Rock.

"I don't understand why there are passport issues. Did the franchise not do due diligence beforehand?" asked Paul Vieira.

"Passport issues? NOOOOO don’t tell me homie left it in the hotel!" a fan replied.

"Calling [Jeff Feagles] ... 'ring' 'ring' ..." tweeted WFAN's Paul Dottino.

The team, as well as Gillan, are said to have known about the potential passport issues for New York's return flight.

But they're expecting him to be back in time for Sunday's game vs. the Ravens.