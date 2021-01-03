Giants Player’s Message For Skip Bayless Is Going Viral

Here’s something that won’t surprise you: Skip Bayless is getting exposed for an old take that he had.

Bayless, an FS1 personality and diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, mocked the New York Giants for selecting Alabama safety Xavier McKinney in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, tweeting “Glad the Giants took the Bama safety, Xavier McKinney, I did not want the Cowboys to take.”

McKinney waited a little over eight months to respond to Bayless, but it was well worth the wait for the rookie.

Following the Giants’ win over the Cowboys, McKinney tweeted this message at Bayless: “Happy belated New Year’s Skip.”

What makes this moment so sweet for McKinney is that he came up with the game-sealing interception for the Giants this afternoon.

Happy belated New Year’s Skip 😉 https://t.co/nI5oclDZoY — Xavier McKinney (@mckinney15__) January 3, 2021

Bayless is probably regretting his tweet about McKinnley from last April.

McKinney missed an extended period of time this season due to injury, but he certainly ended the regular season on a strong note.

With the win over the Cowboys this weekend, the Giants have an outside shot at making the playoffs despite their 6-10 record. They’ll need the Washington Football Team to lose tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles in order for that to happen.