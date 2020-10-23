Giants Players’ Reaction To Daniel Jones Play Is Going Viral

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones just had the highlight/lowlight of the NFL season thus far.

With his team trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 10-7 in the third quarter, Jones took off on a read option play and found nothing but green in front of him. It looked like he was about to score an 88-yard touchdown run.

Instead, Jones got tripped up by the turf monster at Lincoln Financial Field. He fell and rolled to the eight-yard line where he was tackled by an Eagles defender.

Fortunately for Jones and the Giants, they punched the ball in the end zone later in the drive on a Wayne Gallman one-yard plunge. Assuming New York holds on and wins, DJ is going to get laughed at by his teammates in the film room this week.

In fact, Leonard Williams, Carter Coughlin and a few other guys were already yukking it up on the sideline.

Daniel Jones' teammates enjoyed his run pic.twitter.com/L1FEb4Mgna — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) October 23, 2020

We can’t blame them for having some fun. That honestly might be the most hilarious play we’ve seen in a while.

Right now though, the Giants are honestly playing pretty well. They lead the Eagles 21-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

If New York wins, they’ll improve to 2-5 on the season…and move into second place in the NFC East.