Giants RB Saquon Barkley Reportedly Misses Practice After Positive Test

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been on the mend over the last few weeks. But he now faces a new obstacle to getting back onto the field.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Barkley has tested positive for COVID-19 on an initial test. He is among several Giants players being retested today for confirmation.

Barkley is vaccinated, so the hurdles for his ability to play are going to be less restrictive. If today’s test is confirmed, he needs to record two negative tests within 24 hours and be symptom free in order to be good.

The Giants running back has been battling an ankle injury and has not played since suffering it in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. But with their bye coming up in Week 10, there’s been a chance that the Giants only have to endure one more game without him.

Injuries have been hard enough for Saquon Barkley to overcome over the past three years. But to now be dealing with COVID-19, it may take even longer for Barkley to be back at the incredible level he played at in 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, the Giants are 2-6 due in no small part to their bottom-10 offense. They’ve gone over 100 yards rushing as a team three times this season and over 150 rushing yards once.

At this point, it seems unlikely that the Giants will have Barkley’s services this weekend against the Raiders. But hopefully he doesn’t have COVID-19 to keep him from returning after the bye.

