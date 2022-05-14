Giants Reportedly Reach Decision On Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Kayvon Thibodeaux poses onstage after being selected fifth by the New York Giants during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

The New York Giants' front office is taking care of business this weekend. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team will sign Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal to their rookie deals following this afternoon's practice.

Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft, is expected to elevate the Giants' pass rush for the 2022 season and beyond. During his Oregon career, Thibodeaux had 126 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Neal, meanwhile, should be the Giants' starting right tackle this fall. An argument can be made that he was the best offensive linemen heading into this year's draft.

Since they were both first-round picks, they will have team options for a fifth year included in their contract.

In addition to signing Neal and Thibodeaux, the G-Men have agreed to terms with Micah McFadden, D.J. Davidson and Marcus McKethan. They were all selected in the fifth round of this year's draft.

The Giants still have a few more rookies to sign, such as Wan'Dale Robinson, Cor'Dale Flott, Daniel Bellinger, Joshua Ezeudu and Dane Belton.

Perhaps those deals will be finalized after minicamp wraps up.