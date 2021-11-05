Look: Giants Receive Good News About RB Saquon Barkley

Earlier this week, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It was announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was at risk of missing this Sunday’s game.

Well, the latest update on Barkley is very encouraging. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo is reporting that Barkley is back at the Giants’ facility this Friday because his test on Wednesday was actually a false positive.

“Giants RB Saquon Barkley is back in the facility this morning, sources say,” Garafolo reported on Twitter. “Further testing revealed a false positive COVID-19 test. Now, about that injured ankle.”

This doesn’t mean Barkley is set to play this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, though. He’s still dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

In five games this season, Barkley has 195 rushing yards, 130 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He was hitting his stride right before he went down with a sprained ankle.

Devontae Booker has filled in for Barkley over the past few weeks. Though he isn’t nearly as explosive as Barkley, he has proven to be a versatile weapon for the G-Men.

The Giants will release Barkley’s game designation for Week 9 on Friday afternoon.