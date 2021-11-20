Giants Receive Unfortunate News About Star Safety Logan Ryan

The New York Giants will most likely be without one of their top defensive backs on Monday night when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Saturday, the G-Men announced that Logan Ryan was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This move essentially confirms that Ryan’s PCR test came back positive.

In order for Ryan to be cleared in time for Monday night’s game, he’ll need two negative tests within 24 hours. The odds of that actually happening are slim, but it’s still possible.

Losing a veteran safety like Ryan will certainly hurt the Giants’ secondary. In nine games this season, Ryan has 72 tackles, five passes defended and a fumble recovery.

The Giants announced Logan Ryan has been placed on the COVID/reserve list, a move that actually was official on yesterday's transactions wire. This essentially confirms Ryan's PCR test came back positive, so don't expect him to pull an inside straight + play Monday. He'll be out — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 20, 2021

With Ryan expected to miss Monday night’s game, Julian Love will take over his spot in the starting lineup. He told reporters that he spoke with Ryan about this unfortunate situation.

“It’s tough,” Love said, via ESPN. “It’s tough to see. First and foremost, you just want to wish safety to him and everyone he is around. His family and all that. That is kind of what is on my mind for him — his health and safety.”

Love mentioned that Ryan was asymptomatic as of Friday.

Hopefully, Ryan makes a speedy recovery and returns to the Giants’ lineup next Sunday against the Eagles.