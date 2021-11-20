The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Giants Receive Unfortunate News About Star Safety Logan Ryan

A picture of two New York Giants helmets.NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants will most likely be without one of their top defensive backs on Monday night when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Saturday, the G-Men announced that Logan Ryan was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This move essentially confirms that Ryan’s PCR test came back positive.

In order for Ryan to be cleared in time for Monday night’s game, he’ll need two negative tests within 24 hours. The odds of that actually happening are slim, but it’s still possible.

Losing a veteran safety like Ryan will certainly hurt the Giants’ secondary. In nine games this season, Ryan has 72 tackles, five passes defended and a fumble recovery.

With Ryan expected to miss Monday night’s game, Julian Love will take over his spot in the starting lineup. He told reporters that he spoke with Ryan about this unfortunate situation.

“It’s tough,” Love said, via ESPN. “It’s tough to see. First and foremost, you just want to wish safety to him and everyone he is around. His family and all that. That is kind of what is on my mind for him — his health and safety.”

Love mentioned that Ryan was asymptomatic as of Friday.

Hopefully, Ryan makes a speedy recovery and returns to the Giants’ lineup next Sunday against the Eagles.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.