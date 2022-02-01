Giants Release Statement Regarding Brian Flores Lawsuit

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL this Tuesday. It includes a lot of shocking details about the NFL’s alleged hiring practices.

In his lawsuit, Flores’ alleged text messages with Bill Belichick were revealed. These messages took place three days before Flores’ second interview with the New York Giants.

Belichick congratulated Flores on being the Giants’ top choice for the job. Unfortunately for Flores, the Giants ultimately hired Brian Daboll.

In a later text, Belichick clarified that he mistakenly texted Flores when he meant to text Daboll. From the outside looking in, this seems like a bad look for the Giants.

Moments ago, however, the Giants had a strong response to Flores’ lawsuit.

“We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll,” the Giants said in their statement. “We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

#Giants statement in response to Brian Flores’ allegations in the lawsuit he has filed. pic.twitter.com/MClyCkfVv0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 1, 2022

Flores’ lawsuit highlights the Rooney Rule’s flaws, which requires NFL franchises to interview at least two outside minority candidates for head coaching positions.

We’ll see how the NFL responds to Flores’ lawsuit.