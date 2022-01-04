Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft.

Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.

After a few months with the Giants, his career is taking another turn. According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Giants decided it was time to move on from the troubled player.

“The #Giants have released OT Isaiah Wilson, the former #Titans first-round pick, from the practice squad,” Pelissero reported.

Wilson was a star on the Georgia football team before he went No. 29 overall to the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season, seeing action in just one game.

Earlier this year, Wilson made it clear he was not a fan of the Titans and how the team used him. He announced on Twitter that he would no longer play for the team.

Just a few weeks later he was traded to the Dolphins. Wilson has had some trouble with the law since entering the NFL as well.

He was arrested for a DUI in September 2020, and was arrested for leading police on a 140-mph chase this past January.