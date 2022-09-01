Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: The helmet of Antrel Rolle #26 of the New York Giants is seen prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the final year of his contract. Martinez was heading into the third year of a three-year, $30 million deal he signed in 2020.

The 28-year-old linebacker led the New York Giants in tackle in 2020 and was one of their best players during their 6-10 campaign. But the following year he tore his ACL and missed nearly all of 2021.

The Giants restructured his contract this past spring to lower the huge cap hit they would have to take by keeping him on the roster. It wasn't enough for him to keep his roster spot though.

As a member of the Stanford Cardinals in 2015, Blake Martinez earned First-team All-Pac-12 honors. He was highly-rated by scouts and wound up going to the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In his four seasons with the Packers, Martinez proved to be a relentless tackler who also became a fan favorite. He led the league in tackles in 2017 and finished his time in Green Bay with 512 tackles, 10.0 sacks, 29 tackles for loss and 12 QB hits.

Martinez was supposedly healthy enough to play this season so the move must have been for cap reasons.

Will Blake Martinez play for another team this season?