Giants Reportedly Claim New Wide Receiver After Brutal Injury

The New York Giants confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in practice.

Johnson, 24, was considered a breakout star in training camp for the Giants. Now, his season is over before it starts.

After the Giants announced that Johnson is out for the season, they claimed wide receiver Jaylon Moore off waivers. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to report this move.

Moore was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week.

Moore went undrafted in 2020. He then signed a deal with the Ravens.

The Giants' receiving corps currently features Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard.

There isn't much time left for Moore to crack the Giants' 53-man roster, but perhaps he can do enough to make the practice squad.