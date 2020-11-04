Giants Reportedly Claimed Former 2nd Round Draft Pick WR

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers admitted a mistake they made in the 2018 NFL draft by releasing their second-round selection.

The 49ers finally parted ways with wide receiver Dante Pettis. The No. 44 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft never lived up to his billing, despite plenty of hype coming out of college.

San Francisco decided it was time to move on from Pettis, even though the team is banged up at wide receiver. Despite being released this week, it’s not all bad news for the former 49ers receiver.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pettis was claimed on waivers this afternoon. The New York Giants swept in and landed the former second-round pick.

Giants claimed former 49ers' WR Dante Pettis on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

Pettis caught 27 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games as a rookie. However, he suffered a dip in production during his second season when he racked up 11 catches, 109 yards, two touchdowns while battling injuries.

This season, he continued his fall down the depth chart, eventually being forgotten in the team’s game plan.

During the 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco tried to get the former second-round pick involved. He returned the first kick of his career and it did not go well.

Pettis fumbled and the Seahawks took over. Just a few days later, the 49ers moved on and now he’s a member of the New York Giants.