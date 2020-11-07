When the Giants hired Joe Judge he was called a no-nonsense coach. He proved that to be true this afternoon, as he has reportedly decided on a punishment for Golden Tate.

The G-Men were hopeful that Tate would be an accountable veteran in the locker room. Perhaps that’ll eventually happen, but his latest actions are alarming.

Over the past week, Tate lashed out at his teammates during Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers and then liked a few tweets that said the Giants should release him.

According to NFL Network reporter Kim Jones, the Giants have decided that Tate will not make the trip to Washington for Sunday’s game.

Jones added that Tate could potentially return to the lineup next week against Eagles.

#NYG: WR Golden Tate will not make the trip today to Washington for Sunday’s game, sources tell @RapSheet & me. The decision was made due to overall issues with effort & performance. Tate has chance to return to the lineup next week. #NYGvsWAS — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 7, 2020

New York has finally commented on this situation, releasing the following statement: “Wide receiver Golden Tate is not accompanying the team on its trip to play Washington. Tate will not play in tomorrow’s game.”

The timing of this rift is interesting, to say the least. With the NFL trade deadline already in the rearview mirror, the Giants might have to get through the rest of this season with Tate on their roster.

Fortunately for the Giants, there is a potential out in Tate’s contract after this season. He could be released in the offseason with the front office only taking on a $4 million dead cap hit.