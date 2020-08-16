Giants Reportedly Expected To Sign Former Pro Bowl Kicker

After cutting kicker Aldrick Rosas last month, the New York Giants are in the market for a new one, and may have found their man.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants are planning to sign veteran kicker Graham Gano. Per the report, the only things Gano needs to do are pass his physical and a COVID-19 test.

Gano is an 11-year veteran who spent the last eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He made the Pro Bowl with Carolina in 2017 after converting a league-leading 29-of-30 field goals. The following year, he set a franchise record with a 63-yard game-winning field goal against the Giants.

But Gano was forced to finish the 2018 season on injured reserve, and whatever was bothering him lingered into next season. He spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve and was released this past July.

Graham Gano replaces a Pro Bowl kicker in Aldrick Rosas, who was coming off a bad year anyway. But a serious off-the-field incident forced the Giants to release him before training camp.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge built his coaching career on the back of special teams work. It’s one area the Giants should be expected to thrive in under his tenure.

But as with most kickers, Gano is not without his bad years. He’s had three seasons where he converted less than 80-percent of his field goals in a year. He was also prone to missing extra points even before the NFL moved the extra point line back.

Will Graham Gano have a successful season with the New York Giants in 2020?