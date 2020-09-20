Breaking: Giants Reportedly Fear Saquon Barkley Has Torn ACL

Saquon Barkley left today’s New York Giants game with an apparent knee injury and the NFC East franchise reportedly fears the worst.

According to a report from ESPN insiders Jordan Raanan and Adam Schefter, the Giants “fear” that Barkley has suffered a torn ACL injury.

Barkley, 23, looked devastated when he went down with an injury. The play itself didn’t look awful, though Barkley’s face said it all.

Now, the New York Giants running back could be out for the entire season. If he has a torn ACL injury, it’ll likely take several months to recover.

Giants fear RB Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL today, sources tell me and @JordanRaanan. One source said the torn ACL was “certainly within the realm” but there will be more tests Monday to make a full and complete determination. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

However, the injury is not official just yet. The Giants have only announced that Barkley is out for the game and will undergo more tests on Monday.

“Saquon Barkley will not return and will undergo further evaluation tomorrow,” the team announced earlier Sunday afternoon.

Saquon Barkley will not return and will undergo further evaluation tomorrow. — New York Giants (@Giants) September 20, 2020

Barkley is among the most-talented running backs in the NFL, though he’s struggled to stay healthy over the last year. The former Penn State star missed three games with an injury in 2019 and his 2020 season is now in jeopardy.

New York, meanwhile, is trailing Chicago, 17-13, late in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 regular season game. The game is being televised on FOX.