Giants Reportedly Get Discouraging Daniel Jones News

The New York Giants will not have quarterback Daniel Jones back for this Sunday’s game, if they even get him back at all this season.

Jones is dealing with a neck injury, the full details of which are murky. All that is known is that the third-year pro has not been cleared for contact and won’t play against the Cowboys this weekend, according to reports.

The Giants haven’t ruled Jones out for the season, and ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the team is receiving at least some “positive” feedback on the QB. However, with only four games left in the season, time is running out to have Jones return to the field.

After another visit with a spine specialist today, Giants QB Daniel Jones is not expected to be cleared to play this week, per source. Nothing is ruled out beyond that, so it is expected to remain a week-to-week evaluation. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 14, 2021

Daniel Jones not cleared for Sunday vs. Cowboys as @DDuggan21 noted. Not much changed. Reports coming back are positive but they’re erring on side of caution, per source. Can’t mess w/neck. Don’t want to make worse. Still some hope Jones can return this year but time running out. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 14, 2021

In fact, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported that Giants players are preparing to be without Jones the rest of the year.

#Giants coaches and medical staff are taking it week-by-week with Daniel Jones and his scans, but teammates are bracing for the worst. https://t.co/jqKWLgmcTT — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 14, 2021

Of course the Giants would like Jones to play so they could evaluate him further before the end of the season, but with the team 4-9 overall and out of playoff contention, there is really no reason to risk further injury, especially when dealing with a neck issue.

It would make sense for them to hold Jones out for the final four games.