Giants Reportedly Get Discouraging Daniel Jones News

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the field.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Giants will not have quarterback Daniel Jones back for this Sunday’s game, if they even get him back at all this season.

Jones is dealing with a neck injury, the full details of which are murky. All that is known is that the third-year pro has not been cleared for contact and won’t play against the Cowboys this weekend, according to reports.

The Giants haven’t ruled Jones out for the season, and ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the team is receiving at least some “positive” feedback on the QB. However, with only four games left in the season, time is running out to have Jones return to the field.

In fact, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported that Giants players are preparing to be without Jones the rest of the year.

Of course the Giants would like Jones to play so they could evaluate him further before the end of the season, but with the team 4-9 overall and out of playoff contention, there is really no reason to risk further injury, especially when dealing with a neck issue.

It would make sense for them to hold Jones out for the final four games.

