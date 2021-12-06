Giants Reportedly Get Discouraging News On Daniel Jones

The New York Giants suffered from not having starting quarterback Daniel Jones under center this past weekend and by the looks of it, he won’t be on the field this upcoming Sunday either.

Following additional visits with team doctors and specialists, Jones is reportedly “unlikely” to play in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The third-year quarterback is still battling a neck injury that sidelined him from Sunday’s game with the Miami Dolphins and he is now expected to miss a second straight week.

The Giants are optimistic that Jones won’t miss any significant time past this upcoming weekend’s matchup with the Chargers, but at this point, it remains unclear when he’ll be back on the field.

With backup Mike Glennon sustaining a concussion against the Dolphins, New York might have to turn to former Buffalo Bills practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm to start against Los Angeles.

After further visits with Giants doctors and specialists to have his neck injury evaluated, QB Daniel Jones is unlikely to play Sunday vs. Chargers, per sources. Team hopes Jones won’t miss much more time, but Jake Fromm, signed off Buffalo’s PS, could be in line to start Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

The Giants sorely missed Jones this past weekend in Miami. With Glennon at the helm, New York’s offense was unable to find the end zone and fell 20-9. With the loss, the Giants dropped back to 4-8 on the year and into last in the NFC East.

The injury setback also adds to a frustrating year for Jones, who’s future in New York will be speculated about heavily this upcoming offseason. In his third year in the NFL, the former No. 6 overall pick has still been unable to entirely prove that he can protect the football and win games.

With time running out in 2021 and his health now a concern, Jones has just a short while to show that he still deserves the starting job in New York.

Regardless, it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to do that this weekend against the Chargers.