Giants Reportedly Get Discouraging News On Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the field.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Giants suffered from not having starting quarterback Daniel Jones under center this past weekend and by the looks of it, he won’t be on the field this upcoming Sunday either.

Following additional visits with team doctors and specialists, Jones is reportedly “unlikely” to play in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The third-year quarterback is still battling a neck injury that sidelined him from Sunday’s game with the Miami Dolphins and he is now expected to miss a second straight week.

The Giants are optimistic that Jones won’t miss any significant time past this upcoming weekend’s matchup with the Chargers, but at this point, it remains unclear when he’ll be back on the field.

With backup Mike Glennon sustaining a concussion against the Dolphins, New York might have to turn to former Buffalo Bills practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm to start against Los Angeles.

The Giants sorely missed Jones this past weekend in Miami. With Glennon at the helm, New York’s offense was unable to find the end zone and fell 20-9. With the loss, the Giants dropped back to 4-8 on the year and into last in the NFC East.

The injury setback also adds to a frustrating year for Jones, who’s future in New York will be speculated about heavily this upcoming offseason. In his third year in the NFL, the former No. 6 overall pick has still been unable to entirely prove that he can protect the football and win games.

With time running out in 2021 and his health now a concern, Jones has just a short while to show that he still deserves the starting job in New York.

Regardless, it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to do that this weekend against the Chargers.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.