Giants Reportedly Have 1 ‘Top Priority’ In NFL Draft

A picture of two New York Giants helmets.NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants own the No. 4 overall pick in tonight’s NFL Draft. At that spot, there’s a number of different players the Giants could select.

However, the team’s primary goal may be dealing the pick. Numerous reports have indicated the Giants are intent on moving back in the first round and adding assets.

The latest out of ESPN’s Giants insider Jordan Raanan says trading back in exchange for additional picks on Day 2 is the Giants’ “top priority” for tonight. New York owns the 36th and 99th overall choices on Day 2 tomorrow, having traded the 68th overall pick in exchange for defensive lineman Leonard Williams during the 2019 season.

While this sounds like a good plan, it takes two to tango. The Giants must find a team willing to trade up to No. 4 and make it worthwhile.

Thus far, there’s been no takers.

If New York stands pat at 4, the smart money is on them taking an offensive lineman, likely Alabama’s Jedrick Wills or Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs. Mekhi Becton (Louisville) and Andrew Thomas (Georgia) are other options.

The Giants could also opt for Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah if he slips past the Detroit Lions at 3, or add yet another interior defensive lineman with Auburn’s Derrick Brown.

Simply put, there’s a lot on Dave Gettleman’s plate tonight.

