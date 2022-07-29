Giants Reportedly Hosting Veteran Running Back For Workout

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley is undoubtedly the top option at running back for the New York Giants, but they could use more depth at the position.

With that said, the Giants hosted veteran running back Devontae Booker for a tryout this Friday.

Booker was actually on the Giants last season, rushing for 593 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 40 receptions for 268 yards and one score.

The Giants released Booker earlier this offseason in a cap-saving move. His release saved the team $2.1 million.

If Booker re-signs with the Giants for the 2022 season, he probably won't cost as much as he did prior to his release.

Booker, a former fourth-round pick out of Utah, has been around the NFL since 2016. He spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Giants' backfield currently consists of Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Antonio Williams.