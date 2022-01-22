Giants Reportedly Interviewing Another Head Coaching Candidate

It appears the New York Giants’ search for a new head coach is starting to ramp up.

On Friday, it was reported that Giants general manager Joe Schoen will interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this weekend.

Moments ago, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler announced that New York will also look at an in-house candidate for its job opening. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will reportedly be considered for the position.

“The Giants are expected to interview defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the head coaching position, per source. Graham interviewed in last year’s cycle, gets an in-house look this year,” Fowler said.

Graham was considered a popular candidate during last year’s coaching cycle. He has been the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator of the Giants since the 2020 season.

Before he joined the G-Men, Graham spent time with the Dolphins, Packers and Patriots.

There’s no indication as to what the Giants’ preference is at head coach. That being said, Daboll has been linked to the job the most due to his connection with Schoen.

Once the Giants round out their list of head coaching candidates, they can take that next step toward becoming a first-class organization again.